BINGHAMTON, NY – Tuesday’s Broome Bands Together concert has been postponed.

The concert, featuring Wreckless Marci that was supposed to take place at Otsiningo Park, has been moved two weeks to August 31st.

Next week features another make-up concert, the Yada Yadas will play on Tuesday the 24th.

Guests are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for CHOW.