BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County is now accepting applications for its Small Community Fund grant program.

Municipalities, non-profits and local economic development entities can now apply for part of the$150,000 for community improvement projects that complement Broome County’s Comprehensive Plan.

“The Small Community Fund has proven that a little goes a long way. The targeted investments through this program have had major impacts on every community in Broome County,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “The Small Community Fund is another initiative that is helping improve the quality of life for residents and visitors to Broome County.”

Since its creation in 2018, this Small Community Fund has supported more than 30 projects throughout the county.

Grants range from $1,200 to $30,000.

Applications are due by May 13 and should be returned to Beth Lucas via email, beth.lucas@broomecounty.us or by mail at PO Box 1766, Broome County Office Building, Binghamton, NY 13902.