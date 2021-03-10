Brooktondale man arrested for DWI and weapons charge

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police have arrested a Brooktondale man on DWI and Weapons charges after a crash in the city last night.

Last night around 8:30 PM Ithaca Police were called to a property damage motor vehicle crash in which the suspect vehicle left the scene. The caller provided dispatchers with the license plate of the offending vehicle. Officers located the vehicle a short distance away, as it was leaving the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on State St. however, the vehicle continued onto Fulton St.

and then onto Green St. where the vehicle finally stopped. An investigation into the crash and the driver’s intoxication were conducted. The driver was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody without incident.

The driver has been identified as 57-year-old Warren T. Cooke of Brooktondale. A search of the vehicle on the scene was conducted and an illegally possessed loaded 9mm handgun was found within the vehicle. Mr. Cooke is a felon and does not have a permit to possess the handgun.

Mr. Cooke was taken to IPD headquarters where he was processed for the DWI in

which he submitted to a breath test. The result of the breath test found Mr. Cooke’s

BAC to be .23%, almost three times the legal limit.

Mr. Cooke was arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Wallace and sent to the

Tompkins County jail in lieu of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond. Mr. Cooke is facing

the above-mentioned charges and other traffic violations.

People arrested by the Ithaca Police Department are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.