CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 9th, the Cortland County Police Department stopped a vehicle in the City of Cortland for a traffic violation.

The driver, 40-year-old Akil Gettys of Brooklyn, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license while also possessing approximately 2 ounces of cocaine.

According to the sheriff’s office, the cocaine has an approximate street value of over $5,700.

Gettys was arrested and transported to the Cortland Counties Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)

Multiple vehicle and traffic offenses

He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in the Cortland City Court on March 1st.