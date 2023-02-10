CORTLAND, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, February 9th, the Cortland County Police Department stopped a vehicle in the City of Cortland for a traffic violation.
The driver, 40-year-old Akil Gettys of Brooklyn, was found to be operating the vehicle without a license while also possessing approximately 2 ounces of cocaine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the cocaine has an approximate street value of over $5,700.
Gettys was arrested and transported to the Cortland Counties Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Multiple vehicle and traffic offenses
He was arraigned, released on his own recognizance, and is scheduled to appear in the Cortland City Court on March 1st.