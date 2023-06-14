BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) A Bronx man has been sentenced to state prison after pleading guilty to a felony Burglary charge in the Third Degree.

Farrah Singleton, 37, of the Bronx admitted to unlawfully entering his friends Court Street apartment and stealing his personal property in September of 2021.

Singleton, who has a prior felony robbery conviction, was caught on surveillance footage entering the apartment and was arrested a week later by Binghamton police.

“If you are a repeat offender who comes to Broome County to commit crimes, you will be leaving our County to go to State prison,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Singleton waived his rights to an appeal.