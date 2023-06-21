CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Bronx man has been charged with two counts of felony Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

On June 8, New York State Police were dispatched to M&T Bank in the town of Chenango for a report of possible fraudulent activity. An investigation revealed that 54-year-old Daniel Maldonado was in possession of another person’s credit card and driver’s license while attempting to make a withdrawal. Officers arrested Maldonado, who was later processed in Binghamton.