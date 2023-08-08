BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Broadway fans across the community will have the opportunity to explore the Forum Theatre at an annual open house event.

On August 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Broadway in Binghamton will host “Test Drive Your Seat.” The annual event allows guests to come see the theatre, view season tickets options, and test out their seats before purchase. Staff will be available to answer any questions about tickets, upcoming shows, and any other inquiries.

“This is one of our favorite events,” said Broadway in Binghamton’s Tine Niles. “It allows patrons to see the view from available seats in the theatre and choose which seat they would prefer for the season.”

Current ticketholders are also invited to join the event to view the theatre and test out their own season seats before the start of the season in November.

The Forum Theatre will host five popular shows this season including Pretty Woman, Hairspray, Little Women, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Shrek: The Musical. To order individual and season tickets, visit broadwayinbinghamton.com.