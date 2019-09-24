Broadway in Binghamton returns, hoping to top last season’s records

BINGHAMTON N.Y – A local performing arts organization is looking to build upon its best year ever last season.

Broadway in Binghamton has announced its lineup for the 2019-2020 season.

It all gets started with Beautiful The Carole King Musical in November, followed by A Bronx Tale in February, Buddy, The Buddy Holly Story in March, Fiddler On The Roof in May and finishing with An American in Paris next June.



Last year’s season saw 7 of the 11 performances sell out, with a total of over 15,000 , the most in the Broadway in Binghamton, or Broadway Theatre League, history.

“We’re thrilled that people are finding there way here more than ever, and so we’re hoping that maybe this season we can talk to you a year from now and say we broke yet another record. So we’re excited about the opportunity and more importantly appreciative of the support we’ve received,” says President of Broadway in Binghamton, Albert Nocciolino.

In addition to the subscription season, Broadway in Binghamton has four additional special shows beginning with The Office! A Musical Parody next Tuesday.



There will be Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical in December for the holidays and Riverdance returns in March.

Plus, for those who missed the sold-out run of Jersey Boys at the Forum in March of last year, there will be 2 performances on December 10th and 11th.

To purchase tickets, go to BroadwayinBinghamton.com.