Broadway in Binghamton returns for new season

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broadway in Binghamton is getting ready to raise the curtain on another season.

Following it’s shortened 2020 season, Broadway in Binghamton is back with a 5 show season, plus two additional performances.

Lined up for this season is Escape to Margaritaville, An Officer and a Gentleman, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Waitress.

The Forum had a special event Wednesday and Thursday as well, where patrons could come “test drive” seats in order to chose the perfect ones for their 2021 season pass.

Broadway in Binghamton’s Tina Niles says we’re overdue for some theater.

“Oh, we’re excited I think over the last year and a half we all could use some theater. An escape, you know from reality, you know to enjoy live theater with your friends and family. There’s nothing like it. There’s nothing like a live experience, live theater, anything live, verses watching it on TV,” says Niles.

If you want to purchase season tickets or tickets to any show, you can visit BroadwayinBinghamton.com.

Also online you can find tickets to the 2 special show events for the season, the rescheduled Buddy: The Buddy Holly Musical and Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, both not included in the season pass.