BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The musical adaptation of “Pretty Woman” is coming to the Binghamton stage.

The production is kicking off the 2023-2024 “Broadway in Binghamton” season. The show will run on November 8 and 9 at the Broome County Forum Theatre in downtown Binghamton.

Adapting the classic film to the stage, the show features a score written in part by Bryan Adams, and a book written by Gary Marshall.

Tickets go on sale this Monday, October 9, and can be purchased online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena Box Office.

For more information, visit BroadwayinBinghamton.com.