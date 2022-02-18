BINGHAMTON, NY – Experience a Broadway show without leaving town.

The next show in the Broadway in Binghamton season arrives Wednesday, February 23rd and 24th.

It will be the hit musical “An Officer and a Gentleman.”

The show is based on the Oscar winning film, which tells the story of Zack Mayo, a United States Navy Aviation Officer Candidate struggling with his next move in life.

Zack meets and falls in love with a strong-willed factory worker, who helps him overcome the tragedy and uncertainty that follows.

The show’s music is composed mainly of pop songs from the 1980’s, including “Love is a Battlefield,” by Pat Benatar, “Renegade,” by Styx, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood and more.

Those interested can get their tickets here.

The Broadway in Binghamton Season continues through May:

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” – March 29 and 30

“Waitress” April 19 and 20

“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: May 17 and 18