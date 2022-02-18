BINGHAMTON, NY – Experience a Broadway show without leaving town.
The next show in the Broadway in Binghamton season arrives Wednesday, February 23rd and 24th.
It will be the hit musical “An Officer and a Gentleman.”
The show is based on the Oscar winning film, which tells the story of Zack Mayo, a United States Navy Aviation Officer Candidate struggling with his next move in life.
Zack meets and falls in love with a strong-willed factory worker, who helps him overcome the tragedy and uncertainty that follows.
The show’s music is composed mainly of pop songs from the 1980’s, including “Love is a Battlefield,” by Pat Benatar, “Renegade,” by Styx, “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood and more.
Those interested can get their tickets here.
The Broadway in Binghamton Season continues through May:
“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” – March 29 and 30
“Waitress” April 19 and 20
“Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”: May 17 and 18