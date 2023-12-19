(WIVT/WBGH) – Broadview Federal Credit Union is helping to fight the hunger crisis in Upstate New York with a sizable end-of-the-year donation.

To close out 2023, the credit union will donate more than $380,000 to help alleviate food insecurity in the communities it serves.

Broadview employees will distribute the money in short term investments to 46 food pantries, rescue missions, and shelters, including several in Binghamton.

Broadview will assist in stocking the shelves of Binghamton Rescue Mission, Clear Path for Veterans, Broome County Council of Churches – CHOW, Food Bank of Southern Tier, and Catholic Charities of Broome County.

The credit union will also donate to many other organizations throughout the Capital Region, Buffalo, and Syracuse.