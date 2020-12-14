“Bring Broome Home” online shopping directory

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new online shopping directory is offering customers a way to support local businesses while doing their holiday shopping on the internet.

Bring Broome Home is a new initiative from The Agency and the Greater Binghamton Chamber that lists local retailers and other companies that offer online shopping.

Using the online directory, consumers can find what they need in entertainment, retail, sports and leisure, and food, plus special occasions.

The Agency Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Williamson says it’s just as easy to shop local as it is to go on major online shopping website.

“When people are thinking of shopping local, they’re thinking of these small businesses and their communities, and a lot of times, they may not be thinking ‘Oh, I should go and see if they have a website that I can go peruse their products.” Maybe they’re thinking “Oh, I can get, I don’t know, a cutting board from Amazon’, when you could get it from a local shop,” says Williamson.

Williamson says buying local can strengthen the local economy, increase productivity, and create more jobs in our area.

You can find the listing at BroomeIsGood.com/Directory.