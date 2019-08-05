Brindisi unites with labor leaders in call for apprenticeship rule change

Congressman Anthony Brindisi united with labor leaders in Binghamton to call on administration to reconsider an Apprenticeship rule change.

The Department of Labor issued a proposal earlier this summer which would take a step towards creating industry regulated apprenticeship programs.

Brindisi says these industry regulated programs would lack in oversight and would not have to be certified by the Department of Labor which would lead to lower quality.

He says this would undercut existing dependable apprenticeship programs and create ones that are ripe for scams and abuse.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says “We want to send a message very loud and clear today that don’t undermine these traditional apprenticeship programs. They are creating good workers who are trained in the latest technology, paid a living wage, who then go out in the industry and work to repair our roads, bridges, you name it. Those are the programs we want to support.”>

Brindisi says he’s calling on the Administration to scrap the rule change and protect union jobs.

He sent a letter to Acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella urging him to reconsider.

He says the rule change could endanger veterans by allowing the creation of scam apprenticeships that could defraud vets of their G.I bill benefits.

Veterans use labor-sponsored programs like Helmets to Hardhats to find good-paying jobs in trades.