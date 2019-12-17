Brindisi takes a stand on impeachment, faces backlash

BINGHAMTON, NY – After weeks of saying that he was undecided and still considering the case, Congressman Anthony Brindisi released a statement this morning saying that he will vote to impeach President Trump tomorrow.

The freshman Democrat says he’s putting his country first and standing up for what he believes in.



However, the Utica-area Congressman, whose district stretches from Oswego to Binghamton, says the impeachment process has caused him great pain and that he was reluctant to support it.

He says he looks forward to getting back to working with Democrats and Republicans, including President Trump, to address problems facing the nation.

“I think everyone should agonize over the impeachment vote. Whether you’re Democrat or Republican, we’re all Americans first and this is a very serious matter. I think everyone should not be quick to rush to judgment. Everyone should look at the evidence and make a decision based on their duty as an American,” said Brindisi.

Voting for impeachment could have political consequences for Brindisi in a closely divided 22nd Congressional District that voted for Trump by over 15 percentage points in 2016.



Meanwhile, Brindisi’s Republican opponents were quick to pounce on his decision to impeach.



Claudia Tenney, who Brindisi defeated 2 years ago, called his decision a raw, political calculation and that he has fallen in line with extreme do-nothing Democrats.

Broome County DA and GOP candidate Steve Cornwell called Brindisi a wolf in sheep’s clothing who has proven to be a Democratic loyalist.

Candidate George Phillips says Brindisi has squarely aligned himself with the radical left.



And the White House issued a statement saying Brindisi is wasting time and taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment hoax.

Full statements from Brindisi’s collegues are as follows:

Claudia Tenney:

“Today is a sad day for our nation. It is the first time in history a President will be impeached without a crime being committed,” Tenney said.

“Democrats are stopping at nothing to erase the gains we made last Congress. Thanks to the bipartisan hard work of the last Congress and President Trump, our nation is continuing to benefit economically, internationally and across all sectors, while the partisan democrats are consumed with the impeachment charade”.



“Anthony Brindisi promised voters in NY-22 he would work with our President, he promised to work with Republicans, he promised not to be a partisan hack,” Tenney said.

“Instead, he has gone to Washington and fallen right in line with the extreme, do-nothing democrats. He votes with the President just 7% of the time- that is less than Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Now, he is supporting the impeachment of the President, working with Nancy Pelosi and far left democrats at every turn. Don’t be fooled by his weak and contradictory attempts to explain this vote. Brindisi’s vote is a raw political calculation, it is not thoughtful and bipartisan as he contends.”

Steve Cornwell:

he Cornwell for Congress campaign released this statement after Rep. Brindisi of NY-22 says he will vote to impeach President Trump.

Conservative Republican Steve Cornwell said, “Today’s partisan impeachment inquiry sham proved Anthony Brindisi is a wolf in sheep’s clothing, who, while desperately trying to be re-elected, is actually bought and paid for by Nancy Pelosi. He campaigned as someone who would reach across the aisle to provide solutions for our district, but proved today he is an extremist and Pelosi loyalist. His vote all but guarantees that nothing will get accomplished in Washington for the people of our district. Quite simply, Brindisi put Pelosi party politics over the will of our people.”

Cornwell continued, “Claudia Tenney sent Brindisi to D.C. which got us to impeachment. Tenney’s loss is unforgivable and the abuse of power by Congress is unprecedented.”

George Phillips:

“This truly a sad day for our Republic. It would be impossible by any objective standard to find treason or serious crimes in the President’s conduct that would warrant removal from office under the intent laid out by our Founding Fathers.

It is also sad Congressman Brindisi an attorney by trade who is well versed in the concept of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt plants to support this travesty to justice and the United States Constitution. Brindisi has squarely aligned himself to the radical national left who is funneling millions of dollars into his campaign efforts.”

Steve Groves, White House Deputy Press Secretary:

When speaking to his constituents, Rep. Anthony Brindisi said he was not interested in impeaching the President, but when it came down to it, he sided with Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler.

While President Trump has been laser focused on supporting America’s veterans, growing our economy, and renegotiating our trade agreements, Brindisi has wasted time and taxpayer dollars on a sham impeachment hoax that Pelosi and Nadler have been focused on since the day the President took office.

Brindisi Full Statement:

“President Trump is my President too. I’ve always said I would work with him to get things done, as I have demonstrated. President Trump signed my first bill into law to extend key housing and transportation programs to our nation’s veterans who need them. I worked together with the President to push a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico. Soon he will sign into law major provisions I championed in the National Defense Authorization Act including huge support for Rome Labs, and my SPOONSS Act that will create jobs by requiring the military to buy American-made flatware from Central New York. We have also passed the first-ever fentanyl sanctions legislation, cracking down on illicit drug traffickers in China and Mexico that are flooding our streets with synthetic opioids.

However, I will always put Country first and stand up for what I believe in when I think he is wrong.

I took an oath to defend the Constitution. What the President has done is not something I can pretend is normal behavior. It is also not okay for the President to block the testimony of key subpoenaed witnesses that had direct knowledge of the administration’s actions. There is a difference between working with a President and checking that same President. My job is to do both. I will be voting for the articles of impeachment and I look forward to getting right back to work to get things done for the American people.”