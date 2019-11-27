Brindisi siding with law enforcement on New York State’s criminal justice reform

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he’s siding with law enforcement in their objections to New York State’s soon-to-be implemented criminal justice reform.

The freshman Democrat joined six other Congress members from New York, five Republicans and another Democrat, in sending a letter to Governor Cuomo to express their concerns.

The legislation eliminates cash bail for most non-violent offenders and speeds up the process in which prosecutors must share their evidence with defense attorneys.

The letter refers to the reforms as “soft-on-crime bail laws which will let dangerous criminals roam free, endanger their victims and hamstring the authorities.”

Brindisi says the discovery reform will force county district attorneys to raise their budgets by thirty to forty percent.