Brindisi requests delay as Tenney leads by 122

Democrat Anthony Brindisi is requesting another delay in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, just as it seemed Republican Claudia Tenney was about to be certified the winner based on the rulings already made in court.

NewsChannel 34’s Andrew Donovan is following this big development from State Supreme Court.

The Brindisi legal team is now requesting what it calls a “hand audit” of ballots – leaving open the possibility to a full recount of more than 350,000 ballots cast in this race.

Until now, the challenges have only been focused on absentee and affadavit ballots, which have been decided on by the Judge Friday, with Tenney leading by about 122 votes give or take, and the court wanting those results to be certified and sent to the state by tomorrow.

Now, Brindisi’s team argues there’s proof that voting machines were not accurate, and may have shorted Brindisi thousands of votes.

A judge will have to consider this request and make a ruling before tomorrow, the deadline for the board of elections.