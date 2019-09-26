Brindisi opposes the impeachment movement

Congressman Anthony Brindisi wants the House of Representatives to get more facts before proceeding with the impeachment inquiry.

Brindisi says the official transcript of Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president is deeply troubling.

But he thinks Congress should be able to see the whistleblower complaint and even interview the whistleblower, as well as see the Inspector General’s report before moving forward with impeachment.



The freshman Democrat, whose district stretches from Utica to Binghamton, says he was elected to address serious issues such as lowering prescription and healthcare costs, rebuilding the nation’s infrastructure and supporting veterans and family farms.

“My worry is that this will sidetrack an agenda that gets things done for the American people. Hopefully, we can still walk and chew gum at the same time. But my concern is that things will slow down, the whole focus will be on impeachment at a time we need to come together on some of these very important issues,” says Brindisi.

Brindisi narrowly defeated Republican Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, a staunch Trump ally, in the 2018 midterm election.

Trump easily carried the district in the 2016 presidential race.

Brindisi is one of only two Democratic Congressmen from New York who oppose the impeachment probe.

The other is Max Rose of Staten Island.