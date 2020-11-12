Brindisi makes up ground in absentee count

BROOME COUNTY – As anticipated, absentee ballot counts are starting to eat into Claudia Tenney’s lead over Anthony Brindisi in the race for New York 22nd Congressional District.

Tenney had a 28,000 vote lead on Election Night but far more absentee ballots were sent to registered Democrats in the district than Republicans.

In partial results from Broome County, Brindisi has over 3,300 additional votes to 800 for Tenney.

Adding in counts in Oswego, Madison and Cortland Counties, and the gap has narrowed to 23,000.