Brindisi honors Vietnam veterans

BINGHAMTON – Congressman Anthony Brindisi has honored nearly fifty local Vietnam veterans who served their country roughly fifty years ago.

A pinning ceremony was held at SUNY Broome where the freshman Congressman presented each of the veterans with a Department of Defense commemorative pin.

The pin features an eagle’s head on one side and the words ‘A grateful nation thanks and honors you’ on the back.

Brindisi says honoring and caring for veterans is an issue that transcends political parties.

Tony DiRienzo served in Vietnam for fourteen months as part of the Army’s 199th Light Infantry Brigade.

He says the recognition means a lot.

“It’s an honor. I went there, I was drafted, I was young, I did my duty. Over the years, I’ve just been grateful for making it home and grateful that it’s over with,” he said.

Nine-million Americans served during the Vietnam War from 1955 to 1975.

The DOD medal was authorized in 2008 to mark the 50th anniversary of the conflict in Vietnam.