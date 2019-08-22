Brindisi Discusses Fentanyl Sanctions Act

TOWN OF DICKINSON – A new bill supported by Congressman Anthony Brindisi looks to curb the flow opioids into our community.

Congressman Brindisi was with Sheriff David Harder today to discuss The Fentanyl Sanctions Act.

The legislation would require the imposition of sanctions on drug manufacturers in China who knowingly provide synthetic opioids to traffickers that mix fentanyl with other drugs to bring into the U.S.

It would authorize $75M in new funding to law enforcement and intelligence agencies to combat the foreign trafficking of opioids.

Brindisi says this is just one piece of the puzzle for battling the opioid crisis.

“We want to make sure that we’re prepared and that our law enforcement, customs, border control and others have the resources they need to stop it at the source. that way it can’t get onto the streets of Binghamton, Utica, or Syracuse or wherever it’s coming into. We have to make sure we stop it at the source before it even gets here,” says Brindisi.

In March Broome County saw twelve overdose deaths with many linked to fentanyl.

The Fentanyl Sanctions Act was included in both the House and Senate versions of the National Defense Authorization Act and Brindisi says they hope to get it onto President Trump’s desk as soon as possible.