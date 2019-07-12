Brindisi calls on DirecTV to restore local programming

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is calling on DirecTV to restore ABC, NBC and our local programming back to its channel lineup for viewers in our area.

Brindisi issued a public statement calling on “…cable giant AT&T to negotiate in good faith with local broadcasters to continue to deliver local programming to their viewers. As thousands of Upstate New Yorkers lost access to their local television station this weekend, Brindisi went to bat for the local viewers. Local television provides critical programming for folks all across our district,” Brindisi said. “These blackouts are a public safety issue. Many New Yorkers use local television to find out about breaking news, traffic accidents, and important weather events. These blackouts need to end.”

DirecTV viewers are being deprived of the programming on WIVT and WBGH as a result of DirecTV and AT&T U-verse’s decision to unilaterally drop our channels from its system.

Nexstar Media Group had offered an unconditional 30 -day extension of the existing distribution agreement while the 2 sides continue to negotiate a long-term contract, but AT&T refused the offer.

DirecTV subscribers are encouraged to call the company at 855-567-1569 to express their frustration.