Brindisi advocates for support of the Environmental Protection Agency

ENDICOTT N.Y -Congressman Anthony Brindisi was at Grippen Park in Endicott to call on the federal government to support the Environmental Protection Agency.

Brindisi joined environmental advocates to speak out against the administration’s proposed 2 billion dollar cut to the EPA’s budget including a 15 percent reduction to the Superfund cleanup program.

Superfund sites, of which there are 8 on the national priority list in Broome County, are polluted properties that require federal dollars and manpower to be restored.



Town of Union Supervisor Rick Materese says not only would this affect our environment, but it would hurt our economy because without the required cleanup, potential businesses cannot move to the properties effected.

Brindisi says we need a strong EPA to keep our communities healthy.

“We don’t want to go backwards we want to make progress and go forward. Clean drinking water should be a right, clean air to breathe should be a right. I’m afraid that these cuts will impact people directly in terms of the air that they breathe, the water that they drink and the overall environments that they live in,” says Brindisi.

Along with Grippen Park, other Broome County cleanup sites include Vestal Water Supply Well 1-1, Conklin Dumps, and Tri-Cities Barrel Company in Port Crane.



In June, the House passed an EPA budget that included 1 point 2 billion for Superfund cleanup, about 169 million more than the administration’s proposal.