BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to the New York State Department of Transportation, NY-363, also known as the Brandywine Highway, was closed briefly in both directions due to police activity.

All four lanes were closed from Court Street to State Street for about 30 minutes.

The highway has since reopened.

TRAFFIC ALERT – NY363 CLOSED IN BINGHAMTON: BOTH DIRECTIONS CLOSED BETWEEN COURT ST AND STATE STREET FOR POLICE ACTIVITY. pic.twitter.com/PWt4VjIBRk — NYSDOT Binghamton (@NYSDOTBGM) December 7, 2022

More to come on what caused the closure.