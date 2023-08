BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing is preparing to host its 18th annual carnival for residents.

On August 30, from 1 to 4 p.m., Bridgewater residents, family, and friends can participate in an afternoon of activities hosted by the care center. Those in attendance will be able to enjoy food, live music, and a variety of carnival favorites such as a dunk tank, cotton candy, prizes and more.