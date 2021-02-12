Bridgewater residents give love advice

BINGHAMTON, NY – Local seniors are offering some sage advice on romance in advance of the holiday.

Residents at Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing recently shared their suggestions for developing and maintaining a loving relationship.

Director of Community Life Mary Flanagan says it was an opportunity to focus on happiness during the pandemic.

“A lot of the gentlemen said ‘Buy flowers, treat her right.’ The women love getting gifts and just love your loved ones,” says Flanagan.

Flanagan says the exercise shows the importance of love at any age.