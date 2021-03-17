Bridgewater Nursing holds mini St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BINGHAMTON, NY – And while the large traditional Saint Patrick’s Parade in Binghamton had to be scrapped, a small version was held to help lift the spirits of some local seniors.

Some local pipers and drummers held a mini-parade outside of the Bridgewater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center this afternoon.

Residents were able to watch and listen from their windows as the procession circled the building.

The performance was the idea of local piper Josh Nytch whose mother moved into Bridgewater 3 months ago.

“This is actually the first time my mom has ever been able to see me pipe. Because of her condition, she can’t make it out to the parades and stuff. For me to be able to play for her here, it was the first time, it felt good,” says Nytch.

Nytch has been playing the pipes for the past 11 years.

He says playing at nursing homes has been a tradition of his band in recent years.

After entertaining the residents at Bridgewater, the group traveled to Good Shepherd Fairview

Home on the city’s Eastside to perform for the residents there.