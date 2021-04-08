Bridgewater holds outdoor gathering for residents and families

BINGHAMTON, NY – Today’s beautiful sunshine made for a joyous and long-awaited reunion for some local nursing home residents and their families.

Bridgewater Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing held an outdoor get together for 21 of its residents and their families today.

Everyone remained masked and visitors completed a health screening prior to the appointments.

Assistant Administrator Paul Suhadolnick says many of the residents had been unable to visit with their relatives since the start of the pandemic.

“Families are just as much a part of care for the residents as what we do here in the nursing home. Family support is crucial. So to not have that for over a year has been detrimental to some of these residents. To be able to get to this point is huge and you can see the spirits are lifted immensely,” says Suhadolnick.

Residents who are vaccinated could gather close to their loved ones while unvaccinated residents would need to maintain 6 feet of separation.

Bridgewater has also begun some limited indoor visitation, however they require indoor visitors to have proof of a negative COVID test prior to entering.