Bridgewater Center administers first COVID-19 vaccines

BINGHAMTON, NY – After being a COVID-19 hot spot multiple times since March, a local rehabilitation and nursing center may finally be able to break the cycle.

“Didn’t even feel it.”

For nearly ten months, COVID-19 has ravaged nursing homes and rehabilitation centers, leading to countless deaths and many being declared hot spots.

The Bridgewater Center in Binghamton was no exception, being acknowledged as a hot spot multiple times throughout the pandemic.

However, today, there was a glimmer of hope.

Bridgewater became one of the first facilities in the area to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and began administering immediately.

“So far, everybody’s come in. They haven’t had a lot of questions. Everybody says that they hardly felt it. So, that’s a good thing. Had no reactions. Everybody sat for 15 minutes and they’ve gone on their way,” says Registered Nurse Tammy Wahl.

Wahl has been a registered nurse for three decades, and says that while she’s seen how devastating this virus has been for so many, it’s also helped show the good in many more.

“Being in the field for 30 years, it was something that you couldn’t even imagine that this country could go through. But, it happened, and actually, everybody came together. That’s the good thing.”

The vaccine was given to 200 people at Bridgewater today, a mix of both staff and residents.

Wahl was one of those, as was Bridgewater Administrator Patrick Calli.

Calli compared taking the vaccine to getting a flu shot, and sees this as a chance to turn the corner in the battle against COVID.

“I think it’s crucial for all the health care workers, residents, and employees to get this vaccination because the more people we can get vaccinated throughout the county, and the country, I think, the closer that we can put this pandemic behind us,” said Calli.

Between staff and residents, Bridgewater accounts for roughly 400 to 500 people.

Those who were unable to receive the vaccine in the first wave will still have their chance.

“Obviously, it’s a two-step process. So, in twenty-one days, the pharmacy will come back. Those residents and staff that got vaccinated today will get their second dose. Then, we’ll get those that were unable to get vaccinated today,” Calli added.

Regardless of whether they received the vaccine today, or will need to wait until January 12th for the next batch, there’s now renewed hope.

“Today has been a relief. I mean, it’s been. I don’t want to get too emotional. It’s been a tough year, and to see how the residents have suffered , and staff has suffered, this is a relief,” Wahl says.

