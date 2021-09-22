Bridge Run half marathon and 5K celebrates 10th anniversary

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of our area’s largest running races is holding Take 2 of its 10th anniversary this weekend.

Details of the Bridge Run half marathon and 5-K were released today.

After being forced to go virtual last year, the Bridge Run is back, both in person and with a virtual component.

The races begin and end at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton and the courses wind through downtown and over 4 historic bridges, Tompkins, Washington, Court and Clinton, and also runs under the Memorial Bridge.

Race Director Amy Shaw says that if the half marathon or 5-K isn’t enough, try them both.

“For those who are looking for a challenge, our double bridge run. That is running the half marathon and finishing in time to run the 5K. We have over 50 runners in the double bridge run challenge,” says Shaw.

There’s also the option of a 2 person half marathon relay plus a kids fun run around the bases at the stadium with Rowdy the Rumble Pony.

Afterward, there will be a Victory Village in the stadium parking lot with live music, inflatables, a stretching session and a free beer for adult competitors.

This year, the run will support the Animal Care Sanctuary.

For more information, go to GreaterBinghamtonChamber.com.