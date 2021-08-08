Bridge Pedal guides cyclists through the area

BINGHAMTON, NY — Dozens of people came out today for a family-friendly tour of Binghamton on their bikes.

The Binghamton Bridge Pedal took place for its 14th year, bringing together cyclists all throughout the area of different skill levels.

The event guided around 80 cyclists of all ages from Techworks on Water Street to visit different places in the area like Otsenango Park, and the carousel at Rec Park.

Scott Reigle, the Senior Transportation Planner at Binghamton Metropolitan Transportation Study, was an organizer for the event and he says he hopes this trip can show people more about the hobby and the area.

“I’m hoping they will see how fun biking can be and that we do have good facilities, both on road as well as the trails, there’s different pieces of the tour, there was greenway that goes through Binghamton,” said Reigle. “And then also looking at different facilities, destinations that they might want to go to.”

Last year the event was put on hold due to COVID restrictions and Reigle and the other cyclists were excited for its return.

The 9-mile trek ended at Techworks, after which the cyclists were able to sample local food and hear about the different showcases at Techworks.