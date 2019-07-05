‘Brianna’s Law’ aims to make New York State waterways safer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – It’s a busy weekend for boaters in New York State.

And, legislation that passed the Assembly and Senate this session aims to make the waterways safer in the future.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca has more on ‘Brianna’s Law.’

Going out on the water on a hot summer weekend can be crowded.

“There are 450,000 powerboats just in New York State. So boating safety especially as we’re getting ready to launch the busy July 4th weekend, boating safety does matter and the more we can have people who are trained, and making sure they are licensed boaters, the safer all will be.”

Assemblywoman Fahy is a co-sponsor of Brianna’s Law that would require anyone operating a motor boat to take a safety course.

Currently, only people born after May 1st of 1996 must do so to operate a mechanically propelled vessel.

“We know it’s an inconvenience for people to register to go through a safety course, it may inconvenience hundreds of thousands, however, it may save dozens of lives.”

Supporters hope it will prevent tragedies, like the 2016 boat collision at Lake George resulting in the death of 8-year-old Charlotte McCue.

“If it can prevent future tragedies, i do think again, that slight inconvenience of having to take a safety course is worth it, just as we want safe roads, we want safe waterways.”

According to the New York State Assembly’s memo in support of the legislation there were 22 boating deaths in 2016, and drug or alcohol were involved in 11 of them.

At the State Capitol, Corina Cappabianca.

The legislation was named after an 11-year-old girl who was killed in a boating collision off of Long Island.