One of the many paintings featured in Brian Keller’s new gallery.

ITHACA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A local artist will soon be sharing a new collection of European paintings with the community.

Brian Keller will be opening an exhibition entitled “September Soiree” on September 10th at his North Star Art Gallery in Ithaca. The exhibition will feature various works depicting the Italian and Dutch countryside, while also offering various paints from the region. All items at the exhibition will be for sale.

Paintings will not be the only art at the opening, with musical performances also being scheduled. Wine and treats will be served. The opening will start at noon.

To RSVP, contact info@northstarartgallery.com or call (607) 323-7684.