Brett Noonan casts vote for Broome County Family Court Judge

VESTAL, NY – Republican Brett Noonan was joined by his wife in voting at the Our Lady of Sorrows gymnasium.

Noonan says he thanks his family for their support during a long hard-fought campaign.

The Vestal volunteer firefighter says experience and ties to the community will be the deciding factor.

Noonan says the 2 new judges will have a docket that’s already booked through May or June.

“Get the training, get ready to go and hit the ground running. There’s a backlog and Broome County is waiting for these two judges to get in there and start getting this backlog cleared,” he says.

Noonan was going to relax with his family today and make a few phone calls.

But it’s back to the office tomorrow with trials set to begin next week.