BREAKING: State Police looking for suspect in shooting of State Trooper, considered armed and dangerous, State Police say

BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Law enforcement members say they are searching the area in Colesville for a 34-year-old Jason D. Johnson, who they say shot a New York State Trooper.

The suspect is 5’7″ and approximately 160 pounds. Police say his hair is longer than pictured and that Johnson was last seen in the East Windsor Road area near Thorn Hill.

Police say he is considered armed and dangerous and if you see him you should not approach and call 911 immediately.

Officials say it’s possible that Johnson may be operating a 1996 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, blue in color with the NY license plate HZV7759.

State Police responded to East Windsor Road in Colesville to check on the welfare of an individual and that the trooper was shot by the suspect but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The trooper was taken to Wilson Hospital where she is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Her identity is not being released at this time.

A New York State Police spokesperson tells NewsChannel 34 that the trooper was responding to assist the Broome County Sheriff’s Office with a mental health call at about 8:30 last night on East Windsor Road in Colesville.

The trooper may have been ambushed by the suspect.

Police say Johnson exchanged gunfire with other responding law enforcement before fleeing.

It is not known whether he is using the truck or is on foot.

A Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with pulling the trooper from the scene and transporting her in the police car to a nearby ambulance.

Police have saturated the area with the assistance of state special operations units, local SWAT

Teams and helicopters and have established check points around the perimeter.

The public is asked to stay away from that area of Colesville.

However, Police are relying on help from tips from residents of the area who may see something suspicious.

If they do, they’re asked to call 9-1-1.