CORTLANDVILLE, NY – Missing Cortlandville man, Muteb Alqahtani, was found dead on Tuesday evening, according to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.

Alqahtani was reported missing from his home at approximately 9:40 a.m. on June 13th. He was last seen in the Town of Cortlandville later that day.

Alqahtani, 40, was found dead in a wooded area, says the sheriff’s office. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607)758-5583.