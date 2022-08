BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to scanner reports, there was a shooting within the hour at the Northside Deli in Binghamton.

Reports said that two shots rang out and a man ran from the store. They said that the suspect is a short, black male who was wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and white shorts. They said he may have left the scene in a white Nissan Altima.

The Northside Deli is located at 511 Chenango Street.

No word yet on the victim. This is a developing story.