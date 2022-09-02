BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It has been announced that New York State will add an additional $50 million in funding towards Binghamton University’s New Energy New York proposal.

The total state and federal funding is up to $113 million.

The proposal will make the Southern Tier America’s next major battery research and manufacturing hub.

Senator Chuck Schumer advocated for the project.

“I am proud to deliver this once-in-a-generation investment for Binghamton University to the Southern Tier, America’s home for the future of battery innovation, bringing manufacturing back from overseas, and training thousands of workers for good-paying jobs building an industry that will define this century,” Schumer said. “Broome County was once the global home to innovation, as the birthplace of IBM, flight simulation and virtual reality, and this project will breathe new life into that legacy to reinvigorate the Southern Tier economy and show the world what I have long known, that Binghamton workers can be the ones to rebuild our economy and take us into the future.”