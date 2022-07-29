BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Health Department has reported the county’s first Monkeypox case.

The resident who tested positive is currently at home and there are no identifiable close contacts. According to the health department, the risk of transmission remains low to the residents of Broome County.

Monkeypox is a rare viral illness that does not usually cause serious illness but may become more severe, requiring hospitalization. Symptoms include rashes, fever, chills, headaches, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes. Most infections last 2-4 weeks.

It is spread through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions during face-to-face contact, intimate physical contact, and by touching items such as clothing or linens that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

If you know you were exposed to someone with Monkeypox or have developed symptoms consistent with the virus, you should contact your health care provider.