BINGHAMTON, NY – Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has been indicted and arraigned on multiple counts of public corruption, forgery and grand larceny.

Cornwell plead not guilty during his arraignment this morning in Broome County Court after a sealed indictment was opened.

Cornwell served as DA from 2017 to 2020.

The Republican did not run for a second term opting to run first for Congress and then a failed run for Broome County Family Court Judge.

More information to come.