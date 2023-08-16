BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Though National Bratwurst Day is today, the Binghamton German Club is waiting until the weekend to celebrate with the beloved, traditional food.

The German Club will be hosting Brats, Brews, and Bands on August 18, at 218 Loughlin Road in Binghamton. The event will feature a bratwurst dinner, German beer, and a live performance from the indie-soul band Grown Ups.

The bar will be open at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6.

Grown Ups are set to take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m.

On the dinner menu is a traditional bratwurst, bauernwurst (a pork and beef blend with mustard seed and white pepper) served over sauerkraut with a side of spatzle.

Member price for the dinner is $10, with guest prices at $12.

For more information on the Binghamton German Club and their upcoming events, visit binghamtongermanclub.com or Binghamton German Club on Facebook.