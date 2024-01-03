NORWICH, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A brand-new ice rink is opening in Norwich for the public this winter.

At East Park in Downtown Norwich a temporary ice rink has been set up by the city’s Youth Bureau. The process of building the rink only took about 45 minutes to put together and another 2 hours to fill with water.

In previous years, a rink was setup in Norwich’s Weiler Park, but it went out of commission because the asphalt was retaining too much heat, and the ice could not stay frozen.

The Director of Norwich’s Youth Bureau, Anthony Testani hopes this new ice rink will not only temporarily replace the one at Weiler Park but will bring more people to the downtown area.

City of Norwich Youth Bureau Director Anthony Testani says “I think it’s a great idea, I think a couple of us came together and thought what we could do, and this was our solution. Like I said it’ll help I think bring people downtown to some of our local businesses and they’ll benefit from that so I’m looking forward to getting it used and getting it frozen solid so we can use it.”

The ice rink won’t give out rentals once it opens, so you’ll have to bring your own skates and skate at your own risk. Testani says the cost of the rink was covered by private donations. The ice must be 4 inches thick to skate on it.

He says that as long as the temperature cooperates and consistently stays below thirty-two degrees, the rink should last till March.