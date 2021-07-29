Bradford County Coroner embezzlement charge

BRADFORD COUNTY, PA -The former Bradford County, Pennsylvania coroner has been arrested on several felony charges.

55-year-old Thomas Carman is accused of stealing nearly half a million dollars from a non-profit he helped to run.

As NewsChannel 34’s Cody Butler shows us, Carman is accused of using an ambulance service’s funds as his own private bank account, paying for concerts, clothing and even his attorney for a drunk driving charge.

55 year-old Thomas Carman walked into State Police Barracks in Towanda with nothing to say.

The former Bradford County Coroner is accused of stealing more than $400,000 from the “Western Alliance Emergency Services” in Troy.

“When the investigation was going on while I was talking to them on the phone and they were here obviously talking to me. That was a significant amount of money but I did not know it was that significant,” says CEO of Western Alliance Emergency Services Rodney Decker.

In 2018 the non-profit was on the verge of bankruptcy.

The volunteer board discovered embezzlement by Carman according to court paperwork.

Carmen was the CEO of Western Alliance and had control of its finances from 2014 until his departure in early 2019 when an audit and investigation started.

“We had an audit done, showed some discrepancies that were concerning to us. We turned it over to the State Police who turned it over to the Attorney General’s Office,” says Decker.

According to court paperwork Carmen spent more than $355,000 on concerts, games, music, food, clothing and at department stores.

Plus, the non-profit was deprived of $75,000 over five years, over Carman refusing to charge rent for his own coroner’s office.

Finally in 2016 the former elected official was charged with a DUI, according to court paperwork.

He issued a $1,000 check to pay attorney fees.

All totaling more than $431,000.

Decker says Western Alliance is moving forward.

“We’ve come a long way to turn that corner. But it is what it is. It’s a struggle every day with the reimbursements we’re getting from insurance companies and trying to keep doors open and its not just here. It’s like you said, rurally a mess and it’s across the country.”

