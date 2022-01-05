The surge in COVID cases is prompting the postponement of some local events.

The Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra announced today that it will be rescheduling its upcoming Wallenberg Festival honoring the orchestra’s founder Fritz Wallenberg.

The concert, which was scheduled for January 29th, would have brought together the philharmonic, the Binghamton Community Orchestra and the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra on the Forum stage.

The BPO says it hopes to find a date in the Spring.

Meanwhile, a Wallenberg fundraiser planned for the Kilmer Mansion on January 26th is still proceeding.