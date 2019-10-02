BPD participates in Coffee With A Cop Day

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton residents had a chance to share some coffee today with those sworn to protect and serve.

The Binghamton Police Department participated in the national Coffee With A Cop Day.

Officers were at the McDonald’s on Court Street from 9:00 am to 11:00 am this morning and then at the one on Main Street from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm.

Folks had an opportunity to share their feedback and concerns with the officers in a relaxed setting and McDonald’s provided everyone with one free cup of McCafe coffee.

Administrative Captain Larry Hendrickson says it’s a great way to connect, especially with the children who each received their own sticker badge.

“It also gives us the opportunity to just sit down over a cup of coffee and chat. Most people may feel like that they don’t have that opportunity to have an interaction with a police officer. This way, we’re able to get a relationship with people, and then the next time they see us out in the community, they’ll remember us and we’ll remember them and we can continue on with that relationship,” he says.

Hendrickson says that the BPD had such a good experience with the event last year that it’s partnered with local McDonald’s to hold Coffee With A Cop several times per year, perhaps every other month.

By the way, you may have noticed officers wearing pink badges to raise awareness for breast cancer.

The cops purchase the badges themselves with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.