Boys & Girls Club parties for Thanksgiving

BINGHAMTON – The Binghamton Boys and Girls Club held its annual Thanksgiving dinner for all members last night.

The facility on Conklin Road has been holding this event for over ten years.

Children danced all around the floor to their favorite songs while family members watched and ate food.

Kids were also able to dribble basketballs, play with hula hoops, make artistic designs.

Unit Director Roberto Sostre says nights like this are rewarding for the organization.

“In listening to what the kids were thankful for, a lot of them mentioned their families, their friends. But they also mentioned the Boys and Girls Club and how much it meant to them,” he says.

He says the family environment that the Boys and Girlds Club of Binghamton provides is essential for the children.

The turkeys the organization had for dinner last night were donated by Catholic Charities of Broome County.