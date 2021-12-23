BINGHAMTON, NY – Each year, the Boys and Girls Club hosts a holiday party for its members.

Kids got to play different games, decorate cookies, make gingerbread houses, eat dinner and watch a movie.

After the movie, each child received gifts that were donated from various organizations and members in the community.

The celebration looked a little differently last year due to the pandemic.

Unit Director for the Boys and Girls Club, Roberto Sostre says he’s happy they were able to bring this event back this year, in a safe way.

“We live in a great community, we’ve had a lot of people who adopted kids individually a provided gifts for five or six kids at a time,” he says.

Gifts were also provided by the Toys for Tots Marine Corps Divison.

Sostre said that the staff at the Boys and Girls Club want to make sure that each kid is happy and taken care of during the holiday season.

He also added that if anyone wants to help out, donations are being accepted on its website.

Just go to http://BGCBinghamton.org.