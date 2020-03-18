Boys & Girls Club giving out meals for hungry kids

BINGHAMTON – The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton is helping children get fed for at least the next three weeks, or until COVID-19 goes away.

The club says it had to close its doors after the Governor’s order limiting capacity went into effect.

Unit Director Roberto Sostre is leading the operation to make sure children ages five to eighteen don’t go hungry.

Meals served yesterday included hot dogs and french fries, and could soon be hamburgers and fish sticks.

Sostre says he wants to make sure kids are being fed.

“You know, right now, we are pretty much going through a crisis, and it’s good to see the community coming together and making sure that, at least specifically, the kids are going to be okay,” he says.

Sostre says it makes him sad to see the children’s routines disrupted, and to know that many of the families will be going through financial hardship.

Meals will be provided from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm for breakfast and lunch, and come back from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm for dinner.

Sostre says the effort is geared toward club members but that anyone can take advantage of the free meals for kids.

You can visit http://BGCBinghamton.org for more information.