Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton gets donation from the Taco Bell Foundation

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club of Binghamton got a donation from a national foundation.

The Taco Bell Foundation granted the Boys and Girls Club money for the 2020 to 2021 school year.

The Boys and Girls Club offers a weekly after school teen tutoring program where it’s led by local teachers.

This program is here to help hard to reach students with the support, resources and guidance they may need to succeed.

Each week the students come in with a plan of what they need to get done in order to help them feel more confident each day.

Teacher at the Boys and Girls Club, Rachel Heslin says she has already seen improvements in her students.

“I think just the opportunity to see them grow and flourish and to just get to know them. I mean it’s such a nice, small group that we have and getting to do that one to one and seeing them flourish, has been a great opportunity for me,” says Heslin.

Heslin says a lot of these kids were missing that face to face contact with teachers due to COVID, and online school was a bit of a challenge for them.

The students are learning how to be more engaged in their online classes while also getting any additional help they may need with homework or projects.

If you would like to learn more about the program, visit its website at BGCBinghamton.org.