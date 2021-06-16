Boys and Girls Club Fundraiser

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Boys and Girls Club is hosting fundraiser, this Sunday.

This Father’s day at the Boys and Girls Club in Binghamton, it will be having a drive through event.

It will be one chicken dinner, featuring Brook’s Chicken BBQ and B and B Kettle Corn.

One ticket will get a half chicken, a potato, cole slaw, roll, a cookie and water.

All proceeds will offset the cost for children to attend Camp Sertoma this summer.

Marybeth Smith, Executive Director at the Boys and Girls Club says since they couldn’t have camp last year, it has to happen this year.

“So it’s going to be safe and healthy for them. Kids need to get back to a normal routine, and all the children, 100 children 125 children who did go to camp, they need to get back out there and it’s a fun time, a safe time and kids love Camp Sertoma,” says Smith.

The kettle corn will be sold separately.

The event is from 11 to 2.

Tickets are $13 right now, but will be $15 on Sunday.

For tickets go to binghamtonsertoma.org.